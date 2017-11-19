THIS WEEK: Chief Justice condemns re-arrest of suspects after bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | During a judicial officers meeting on Nov.09, the Chief Justice of Uganda Bart Katureebe condemned the move by security agencies to re-arrest suspects after being granted bail by magistrates.

Katureebe who said people ought to be treated with dignity was referring to an earlier incident on Nov.07 when suspects charged with the murder of former Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi were granted 50million non-cash bail by Nakawa Magistrates court but were re-arrested by plain clothed operatives moments after.

The four including Ahmed Ssenfuka who was stripped naked on re-arrest had been in custody since March. Now, their lawyers led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima have petitioned the civil division of the High Court seeking orders for government to have the four suspects – Umar Maganda, Ahmed Ssenfuka, Ibrahim Kisa and Abdul Majid Ojegere produced in court for they had been held in unknown places to both their families and lawyers and that efforts to find out their whereabouts had been futile.

Meanwhile lawyers under their Uganda Law Society also released a statement demanding for holding those who conducted the arrests accountable for their actions referring to them as acts of lawlessness that undermine the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.