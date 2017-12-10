THIS WEEK: Byanyima gets another term at Oxfam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | “Five more years ! Thank you Oxfam”, Winnie Byanyima tweeted on Dec.04. Banyima a politician and wife to opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) cadre DR. Kizza Besigye was reacting to a decision by Oxfam International’s board of supervisors’ decision to give her another five years to serve in the position of the organization’s Executive Director.

“We are thrilled. Winnie is a visionary leader in the fight against inequality and poverty, and an inspiration to our teams and partners around the world. We look forward to continue to work with her to help create lasting solutions to the injustice of poverty,” said Oxfam’s Chairman of the board Juan Alberto Fuentes.

Byanyima who a few months ago moved the organization’s headquarters to Kenya said one of the achievements Oxfam has had is waking up the world to the dangers of rising extreme inequality by building coalitions which they are positive will completely turn the inequality tide against ordinary people.

Oxfam is a confederation of twenty NGOs working in over 90 countries across the world to end all forms of injustices that cause poverty.