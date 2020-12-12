We will invoke Besigye’s plan ‘B’ if my vote is stolen-Amuriat

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, says he will not hesitate to invoke the plan “B” by his predecessor, Dr. Kizza Besigye” should his vote be tampered with.

The four-time presidential candidate has repeatedly vowed to use plan B to oust president, Yoweri Museveni from power after failing to assume the presidency through the ballot.

According to Besigye, his plan B will entail fighting for all who feel oppressed in their own country and hand back power to Ugandans. Now, Amuriat says they are pursuing Plan A by going through the Electoral Commission but will not hesitate to resort to plan B should Museveni mess up the polls.

Amuriat, who was campaigning at Busamaga playgrounds in Mbale City after combing Sironko and Bulambuli districts on Friday accused the incumbent president, of wasting the country killing cooperatives that employed majority of Ugandans and impoverished them with the aim of easily governing them.

He promised to revive cooperatives like the Bugisu Cooperative Union –BCU once elected president. Amuriat said that if it wasn’t for Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the incumbent BCU board Chairperson, the union would be no more, just like many other cooperatives in the country.

He said that if elected President he will ensure that he develops the Eastern part of Uganda to the standard of other regions of the country like Western, which has been developed by President Museveni at the expense of other regions. Amuriat said FDC has a plan to stabilize the slopes of Mount Elgon to curb the recurrent landslides that have displaced many people and claimed the lives of many others.

