We shall continue beating journalists and have no apologies – IGP Ochola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has said that security agencies will continue beating journalists purposely to deter them from going where there is danger.

Ochola who was speaking at the Joint election security and preparedness briefing said he was unapologetic that journalists have been clobbered during their line of duty because they went where there was danger contrary to police guidance.

Journalists according to Ochola often refuse to follow guidance by security forces, a reason they end up being beaten purposely for their own safety. Ochola said security forces do not target the media but fracas ensues when they fail to observe security guidance.

“What I am saying, when we tell a journalist not go there and you insist that you are going there. We need you and you need us. We shall beat you for your own safety. We shall use reasonable force to ensure you do not go where there is a risk,” Ochola said.

Three journalists were injured by police in Lwengo district on December 27, 2020 as they were covering the campaign of National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Ashraf Kasirye, a Ghetto TV journalist, Ali Mivule of NTV and Daniel Lutaaya of NBS were targeted by security in Lwengo and Kasirye is still fighting for his life at Lubaga hospital after undergoing head surgery as a result of a teargas canister that was fired at him and exploded on his head.

Ochola said several journalists have always portrayed the security agencies as being brutal. The IGP added that in some instances, the media depict security agencies as they are against the government.

Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech said several journalists are covering election events without accreditation from the Media Council. Lokech urged journalists to cooperate with security agencies for their own safety.

AIGP Edward Osiru Ochom, who is police director for operations said police have arrested 17 activists on Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail putting on press jackets yet they have no known media house they are working for. Ochom blamed journalists for not denouncing activists posturing as journalists.

The joint briefing on election security and preparedness was attended by Internal Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo, Defence minister Adolf Mwesige, Deputy Land forces Commander Maj Gen Sam Kavuma and others.

URN