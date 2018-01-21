Sunday , January 21 2018
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / Wayne Rooney catches fake T-shirt seller

Wayne Rooney catches fake T-shirt seller

The Independent January 21, 2018 In The Magazine, SPORTS Leave a comment 237 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Everton F.C player, Wayne Rooney recently helped investigators catch a conman who had made £1 million (Approx. Shs5 billion) selling dodgy football memorabilia.

Fraudster David Rennie sold 4,500 autographed items to sports enthusiasts for as much as £700 each after buying replica items from sports shops and using Sharpie permanent markers to fake autographs of stars.

He also faked memorabilia of Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo, and Brazil’s Pele. The faker supplied with his items a ‘certificate of authenticity’ that was also fake. One item he sold was a 2013/14 Liverpool FC shirt bearing 24 autographs including Gerrard and Luis Suarez.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved