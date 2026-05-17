Wanyoto, Odria give way in growing push for Oboth-Oboth as Speaker

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Mbale City Woman MP, Lydia Wanyoto and the Aringa South County MP, Yorke Odria Alioni have signaled withdrawing from the race for Speaker of Parliament, throwing their weight behind Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth.

In a dramatic political shift that is rapidly reshaping succession politics within Parliament, the two legislators, who had previously expressed interest in the powerful parliamentary position, used Oboth-Oboth’s thanksgiving ceremony on Saturday to signal support for Oboth-Oboth following Friday’s endorsement by Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The Mbale City Woman MP knelt before the crowd and appealed to Oboth-Oboth and his supporters to consider her for the position of Deputy Speaker should he eventually secure the Speakership.

The gesture drew loud cheers from supporters and immediately fueled speculation that a broader political arrangement may already be taking shape around Oboth-Oboth’s candidature.

Wanyoto had in recent weeks openly positioned herself as a potential contender for Speaker, making her sudden endorsement one of the clearest signs yet that momentum within sections of the ruling establishment may be shifting toward a consensus candidate.

Odria Alioni, another legislator who had also signaled interest in the race, adopted a more measured but equally significant position.

Speaking during the same function, the Aringa South MP said he would wait for the final guidance of President Yoweri Museveni regarding the Speakership race. However, he made it clear that his opposition had mainly been directed at the continued leadership of Anita Among.

“If Anita Among is not in the race, then I am comfortable with Oboth-Oboth,” Odria told the gathering, in remarks that further reinforced perceptions of a growing anti-Among coalition within sections of Parliament and the ruling political establishment.

The developments came barely a day after Gen. Muhoozi publicly endorsed Oboth-Oboth for Speaker, a move that immediately sent shockwaves through political circles and triggered fresh alignments among newly sworn-in Members of Parliament.

By Saturday, Oboth-Oboth’s thanksgiving ceremony had effectively transformed into a political mobilisation event, attracting several MPs, senior security figures and members associated with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

During the event, David Kabanda declared that PLU had endorsed Oboth-Oboth for Speaker.

The shifting alliances come amid mounting political pressure surrounding Among.

In recent days, security raids at properties linked to the Speaker and increasing scrutiny of some of her close associates have intensified political debate in Kampala, with observers linking the developments to broader political reorganisations following President Museveni’s recent swearing-in activities.

Although authorities have not officially connected the raids to the Speakership race, the timing has deepened speculation about an ongoing power struggle within the ruling establishment.

Oboth-Oboth’s re-emergence in the race also revives memories of the 2021 Speakership contest, when he sought the position but lost after the ruling NRM endorsed the late Jacob Oulanyah. Following Oulanyah’s death, Among rose from Deputy Speaker to become Speaker.

Now, with two early contenders appearing to step aside in his favour, Oboth-Oboth now faces off with DP’s Norbert Mao and Dr. Florence Asiimwe.