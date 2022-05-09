Wamala era starts with victory for Agaba, Musanabera in Absa Uganda Captain’s Bell tourney

🔵 UGC Captain’s Bell Tournament

Category winners:

✳ Men -Dickson Agaba – 40 points

✳ Ladies – Bernadette Musanabera – 41 points

✳ Professionals – Deo Akope – 140 strokes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dickson Agaba, Bernadette Musanabera and Deo Akope were crowned champions of the 2022 Absa bank sponsored Uganda Golf Club Captain’s Bell tournament, as 31 prizes were given out after a weekend of outstanding play.

Agaba (hc 11) topped the men’s top competition, while Musanabera (hc 26) carded 41 stableford points to top the women’s competition at UGC, Kitante at the weekend.

Deo Akope rallied to win the professional main trophy, in a category where sh10million was shared out in prizes.

The Captain’s Bell tournament annually marks the start of the new term of the club’s new captain,and therefore, Emmanuel Wamala was on hand to introduce his new team.

“Absa Bank is very proud to be associated with the Uganda Golf Club. We promise to remain part and parcel of the activities for this historic club ,” said Absa Bank Managing Director Kalifungwa at the prize giving event.

Wamala’s new committee has Paul Nuwagaba, Ruth Ssali , Patrick Kagoro, Hillary Ndungutse, Paul Charles Rukundo, Rodah Kimera and Dorren Mwesigye. Grace Kabonero is the new lady captain.

FULL RESULTS

PRIZE STRUCTURE – CAPTAIN’S BELL TOURNAMENT 2022.docx