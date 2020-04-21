Wakiso petitions finance ministry over UGX165m for COVID-19 fight

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso COVID-19 task force has protested the disbursement of 165 million shillings to districts for the fight against COVID.

The district taskforce which held an emergency meeting at the district headquarters on Monday argues that the funds are inadequate.

Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the LCV Chairperson, says that the district has already written to the Ministry of Finance expressing concern over the inadequate funds.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development released Shillings 165 million to districts to intensify the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. It followed the approval of a supplementary budget of Shillings 304 billion by parliament last week to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The money is meant for surveillance, coordination, the establishment of isolation centres and fuel allowance for the Taskforce members among other activities.

According to Wakiso Chief Administrative Officer, Luke Lukoda Lokomoi requires 1.1billion shillings to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The Resident District Commissioner Wakiso, Rose Kirabira Nalongo says that whereas the district task force appreciates the funds from government, more funds should be sent to the district.

