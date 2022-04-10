Voting begins in 2022 French presidential election

Paris, France | Xinhua | Voting for the 2022 French presidential election began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday in Metropolitan France.

Some 48.8 million eligible voters will choose their new president for the next five years among 12 candidates, including current French President Emmanuel Macron.

Most polling stations in Metropolitan France close at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) or one hour later in larger cities such as Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux.

As for French overseas territories, voters have already cast their ballots on Saturday.

Amid another surge of COVID-19 cases, the French Interior Ministry has announced a health protocol for polling stations.

A vaccine pass or a negative COVID-19 test result will not be required for those entering the stations. The wearing of masks and social distancing rules will not be mandatory, but mask-wearing is recommended for the elderly, the vulnerable and coronavirus positive individuals.

If no candidate gains an absolute majority of the votes in the first round of voting, a presidential run-off will take place on April 24 between the top two candidates. ■