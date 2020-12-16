Voice of Tooro switched off after hosting Fort Portal city Woman MP Candidate

Fort Porta, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voice of Tooro radio station in Fort Portal was on Wednesday morning switched off after a contestant in the Fort Portal Tourism City Woman Member of Parliament race, Sylvia Rwabwogo, had started speaking.

Rwabwogo, who is the incumbent Kabarole district Woman MP, always participants in the morning program from 8:30 am – 10 am every Wednesday.

However, this time, she had spoken for about five minutes and the radio went off the air. She says the radio management quickly told her that her Covid-19 sample that State House health team collected last week ahead of President Museveni’s visit had tested positive and she was supposed to leave the studios immediately and go into self-isolation.

Rwabwogo, however, disputed the covid-19 results arguing that this could have been a planned move to stop her from presenting the issues of Kabarole residents to President Kaguta Museveni who will campaigning in Fort Portal on Wednesday.

She claims that after the State House test, she also did a confirmatory test from an undisclosed laboratory and the results were negative. Rwabwogo declined to show the second test results.

Bruce Katuramu, the Manager VOT says that the radio went off the air because of a technical problem.

However, a source at VOT who preferred anonymity says that management of the radio received directives from a member of the District Security Committee to kick Rwabwogo out of the studios and if she refuses, they switch off the radio to stop her from speaking.

Rwabwogo and Alex Ruhunda, the Fort Portal Municipality MP, are one of the NRM MPs who voted against the presidential age limit bill.

Rwabwogo lost the NRM primaries to Irene Linda and returned as an independent candidate.

