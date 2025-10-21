Vivo Energy Uganda to tour Albertine oil projects

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda will lead a three-day strategic visit to oil and gas operations in the Albertine Graben this week, the company announced Monday.

The delegation, scheduled to tour the area from October 21-23, will be led by the company’s Managing Director, Joanita Mukasa Menya, who also chairs the Sustainable Energies and Petroleum Association of Uganda (SEPA-U). The itinerary includes the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects, the Kabalega Industrial Park, Hoima City Stadium, and related infrastructure.

The visit aims to deepen the team’s understanding of Uganda’s upstream and midstream petroleum operations and strengthen collaboration across the energy value chain.

The tour follows the recent formalization of a joint venture between Vivo Energy Uganda and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). The partnership, on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, will develop Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage infrastructure at Kabalega Industrial Park.

The project is designed to establish midstream LPG storage facilities to anchor supply from Uganda’s refinery and upstream gas projects. It aims to enhance access to clean cooking fuels and support the national goal of achieving 20% household LPG adoption by 2030.

Engineering and site preparation for the LPG storage tanks and terminal infrastructure will begin immediately, integrated with ongoing projects such as Hoima International Airport.

Speaking about the visit, Joanita Mukasa Menya said: “With the great strides the country has made towards the preparation of first oil production, Uganda’s emerging oil and gas sector is now at a defining moment, and it is important for us in the downstream sector to fully appreciate the developments upstream and midstream”.

“This visit will allow us to strengthen our partnerships, gain insights, and continue positioning Vivo Energy as a vital player in driving energy solutions that are sustainable and aligned with Uganda’s growth ambitions.”

Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Uganda added: “For the downstream sector, this visit is about building stronger connections across the entire petroleum value chain. We expect to gain a deeper appreciation of how upstream and midstream projects will shape future fuel supply, LPG uptake, and downstream innovation”.

“The likely outcomes include enhanced collaboration with partners, clearer opportunities for investment in infrastructure such as LPG storage, and strengthened alignment with national energy priorities. These learnings will ultimately help us serve our customers better and contribute more meaningfully to Uganda’s energy transition.”