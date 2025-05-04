Vivo Energy Uganda recognized among safest workplaces in national awards

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has been recognized for its commitment to workplace safety, receiving top honors at the 2025 Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Awards.

The awards, organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, saw Vivo Energy Uganda. , the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, named the Best Workplace in Occupational Safety and Health in the Private Sector – Oil and Gas Category. They also secured the position of Second Runner-Up Overall among all participating workplaces in Uganda.

The awards were presented at the national commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, held on 28th April 2025 at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) in Namanve, Wakiso District. This year’s event was held under the theme: “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.”

“This recognition is a testament to our proactive safety culture and relentless drive to protect our employees, contractors, and communities,” said Kennedy Ggwanga, HSSEQ Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, who received the awards on behalf of the company. Adding, “Safety is not just a policy at Vivo Energy—it’s a core value. Our teams have worked tirelessly to maintain the highest standards, and this award affirms that commitment.”

He further emphasized the role of innovation in safety performance: “We are constantly integrating smart tools and digital solutions to enhance hazard prevention, response, and continuous improvement across our operations.”

Vivo Energy Uganda proudly joined the rest of the world in marking this important day, which promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. As a holder of four ISO certifications, including ISO 45001:2018 — the international standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems — the company’s commitment to workplace safety is both rigorous and deeply embedded in its operations.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, welcomed the accolades as a reflection of the company’s ongoing investment in its people and processes: “We are proud to be acknowledged among Uganda’s safest workplaces. This recognition reinforces our belief that every employee has a right to a safe working environment, and it encourages us to keep pushing the bar even higher.”

Vivo Energy Uganda’s approach to health, safety, security, environment, and quality is anchored in its HSSEQ Vision and Goal Zero promise: ensuring no harm to people, assets, or the environment. The company recognises the growing importance of AI, digital tools, and innovation in building safer, more resilient workplaces for the future.

As the safety landscape evolves, Vivo Energy Uganda remains committed to leading by example and advancing a culture of safety in Uganda’s energy sector and beyond.