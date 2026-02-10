Vivo Energy celebrates Uganda’s drivers as ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign ends

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has wrapped up the Shell FuelSave Diesel ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ promotion, which was a nationwide effort to recognise, support, and reward Uganda’s public transport drivers. The campaign concluded with a grand finale and prize handover at Shell Banda.

Two participants, Richard Atiku from Masindi and Ismail Mulumba from Gayaza, emerged as the grand prize winners and were each awarded a Toyota passenger van, popularly known as a drone. The handover marked the culmination of a three-month campaign that integrated customer rewards with practical interventions aimed at enhancing safety, livelihoods, and community well-being.

Speaking at the event on Feb.6, Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, said: “Omunene W’ekkubo was more than a promotion; it was a purposeful way to recognise the men and women who keep Uganda moving every day. We wanted to celebrate their resilience, reward their loyalty and provide tangible value that strengthens their livelihoods. Handing over these vehicles today is a powerful reminder of what happens when we put our customers and communities at the centre of everything we do.”

Launched in March 2025, the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign positioned Shell FuelSave Diesel as the preferred fuel for drivers seeking improved mileage, enhanced engine protection and greater fuel efficiency, while delivering a holistic programme of engagement that extended well beyond the forecourt.

To participate, customers were required to fuel with Shell FuelSave Diesel worth UGX 50,000 or more at participating Shell service stations, with each qualifying transaction earning an entry into weekly and grand prize draws. Through this simple and inclusive mechanism, the campaign successfully drove engagement while rewarding consistent loyalty to the Shell brand.

About 150,000 drivers took part, and over 15,000 customers received instant rewards like a week’s worth of fuel, Shell Rimula engine oil, Shell Gas, branded items, and airtime. These rewards were chosen to help with daily costs, vehicle maintenance, household energy, and to give quick support to drivers and their families.

Vivo Energy Uganda also provided defensive driving training to over 100 drivers in partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation and the Uganda Police, promoting safe driving and professional standards in public transport. The campaign concluded with a blood donation drive at Shell South Street, in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, highlighting the company’s commitment to community health.

Commenting on the safety and community impact of the campaign, Mukasa Menya added: “Public transport drivers play a vital role in the safety and economic stability of our communities, and when they are supported, their families and passengers benefit as well. From defensive driving training that helps reduce accidents, to fuel and engine oil that lower operating costs, and Shell Gas that supports cleaner cooking at home, every element of ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ was designed to improve both livelihoods and quality of life. This is how we create impact that lasts beyond the campaign.”

As Vivo Energy Uganda brings the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign to a close, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality fuels, innovative customer engagement programmes and community-centred initiatives that support safer roads, stronger livelihoods and sustainable economic growth across Uganda.