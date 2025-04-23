Vivo Energy announces second round of Shell FuelSave winners.

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that markets and distributes Shell products across the country, on Saturday, rewarded 30 lucky winners during the second weekly draw of its ongoing Shell FuelSave Diesel ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign. The event took place at Shell Kawempe Service Station, celebrating and appreciating the hard-working diesel vehicle drivers in Uganda.

The winners, part of the weekly “Omunene Wa Week” competition, received exciting rewards including full tanks of fuel worth Shs 500,000, lubricants, and gas cylinders. Now in its third week, the campaign continues to run until the end of June, with weekly and grand prizes up for grabs.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mutungi Mark, Brand Manager for Fuels at Vivo Energy Uganda, said:

Through the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign, we aim to show appreciation to Uganda’s dedicated drivers and improve their everyday experiences. Beyond the rewards, we are also offering training on product quality, defensive driving, and community well-being. Congratulations to all our winners!”

The campaign has been well-received by taxi and bus drivers, with Vivo Energy Uganda reporting an increase in diesel consumption—an indication that customers are embracing both the quality of Shell FuelSave Diesel and the added benefits of the promotion.

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasised the company’s broader goals:

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the drivers who keep Uganda moving. Our partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation supports our vision of a safer, more efficient, and rewarding transport ecosystem. By educating drivers on fuel efficiency, road safety, and vehicle maintenance, we’re helping to build a stronger future for the sector.”

The ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign is national in scope, spanning Uganda’s Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western regions.

To participate, diesel drivers simply need to purchase Shs50,000 or more of Shell FuelSave Diesel at any participating Shell station. Each purchase enters them into weekly draws for prizes like fuel, lubricants, gas cylinders, and a chance to win one of two drone taxis in the grand draw at the end of the campaign in June.

Even previous winners remain eligible for future draws, giving frequent Shell customers multiple opportunities to win throughout the campaign.