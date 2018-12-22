Vipers SC set to defend solid home record, seek 2 goals

▶TODAY 4PM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Venoms have won two of their three home continental matches and know they must keep this record intact, if they are to stop CS Constantine and march into the CAF competitions “money” bracket for the first time.

Vipers Sports Club host Algerian side CS Constantine at the St Mary’s stadium today in a return leg of the Caf Champions League.

The Venoms who lost 1-0 away in Constantine in the first leg must win with a two goal margin to qualify for their ever first group stages of the clubs competition.

Javier Martinez Espinoza’s charges know the magnitude of qualifying to the next level and have to bring their ‘A’ game if they are to make this a reality.

“This is a tough competition where every opponent is a champion. We know it is not going to be a walk in the park for us but team work will be our weapon in this encounter,” Vipers defender Geofrey Wasswa explained.

Coach Espinoza is confident. “It’s an important match for the team, we have prepared very well and we are excited We know that it’s victory or never and I have much confidence that we will go through.”

Despite coming into this tie with a slim advantage, CS Constantine face a task of breaking Vipers home record which stretches to 13 months minus a loss.

The Venoms have not lost at home in CAF engagements; they beat Enyimba FC from Nigeria 1-0, drew 0-0 with Comoros’ Volcan de Moroni and recently won 1-0 over El Merriekh of Sudan.

The spirits are high after mauling stubborn domestic opponents Bul FC 3-1 on Wednesday away in Njeru.

Any win with a two goal margin will not only see Vipers through to the money bracket, the group stages, but will mark a milestone for the club since officially moving to their magnificent refurbished home in Kitende.

Team News:

Goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya is ruled out of this game after suffering a knee injury during the 1-0 defeat to CS Constantine last Friday.

Therefore either Derrick Ochan who made his league debut against BUL FC or Fabien Mutombora will be selected to start in goal on Saturday.

Steven Mukwala is unavailable as he is in Tanzania for the East African University Games with Kampala International University (KIU).

Vipers captain Tadeo Lwanga who missed the first leg in Constantine may return to the starting team but will face a late fitness test.

CAF Champions League round-of-30 second leg fixtures

Saturday

Zesco Utd (ZAM) v TP Mazembe (COD) (0-1) 1300 GMT

FC Platinum (ZIM) v AS Otoho (CGO) (1-1) 1300

Vipers SC (UGA) v CS Constantine (ALG) (0-1) 1300

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) v Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) (0-0) 1300

African Stars (NAM) v Orlando Pirates (RSA) (0-0) 1400

Lobi Stars (NGR) v Gor Mahia (KEN) (1-3) 1400

Coton Sport (CMR) v Ismaily (EGY) (0-2) 1430

ASC Jaraaf (SEN) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (0-2) 1700

Sunday

Jimma Aba Jifar (ETH) v Al Ahly (EGY) (0-2) 1300

Simba (TAN) v Nkana (ZAM) (1-2) 1300

Bantu (LES) v V Club (COD) (1-4) 1400

Ittihad Tanger (MAR) v JS Saoura (ALG) (0-2) 1500

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) v Stade Malien (MLI) (1-0) 1600

Horoya (GUI) v Al Nasr (LBA) (0-3) 1700

Al Hilal (SUD) v Club Africain (TUN) (1-3) 1700

Note: defending champions Esperance (TUN) have a bye to the group stage

SOURCE: AFP & Vipers SC MEDIA