Vipers SC host Tanzania’s Simba in crucial CAF Champions League tie

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier League reigning champions Vipers SC will this evening battle Tanzanian giants Simba SC at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende in a Group C match of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The two teams are without a win after two matches each, although the Tanzanian side is bottom of the log after two defeats, while Vipers SC picked a goalless draw against Horoya AC (Guinea) last weekend.

The match which will be the first one to be played under floodlights in Kitende will be another test for the Venoms under their new Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi, who was appointed just a month ago.

Since the arrival of the new coach, the Vipers’ attack has lacked sharpness and have been unable to find the back of the net in their last four matches, causing anxiety as they approach their third group match on the continent.

In their first CAF champions League group game, Vipers received a brutal welcome from Raja Casablanca which hammered them 5-0.

However, during the pre-match conference on Friday, Vipers head Coach Beto Bianchi defended his players, stating that despite their recent inability to secure positive results, they have been playing good football, and he believes that their hard work will eventually pay off.

Nevertheless, he expressed his concerns about the pressure under which his team is playing and implored them to relax, particularly in the final third of the pitch, where they must convert the chances they create in their games.

They will be taking on Simba SC which equally has the same problems after playing their last three games from all competitions without a win which also increases tension on their new coach Roberto Oliviera who was recently left Vipers.

Oliviera returns to face his former Club which technically gives Simba’s another advantage because of the knowledge he has about the players. He said on Friday that his only mission is to secure their first win.

“We need to get three points to restore the morale of the team. But Vipers also has quality therefore we shall need to be careful. But in the end, we need to get three points away from home,” added the Simba SC head coach.

🏟 St Mary’s Stadium waits 🔦 First big game under the lights 🔜 Vipers SC v Simba SC#TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/yFQMarw85e — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) February 25, 2023



*****

URN