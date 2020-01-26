Vipers hand top job to Kajoba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former International goalkeeper Fred Kajoba has been handed the top job at Vipers Sports Club.

He takes over from Edward Golola who was sacked early in the week after a string of poor results despite the team being top of the league table.

Kajoba,50, started work this morning by meeting the players at St Mary’s Stadium and training ahead of Tuesday’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League match against Mbarara City FC.

He will be joined by Ibrahim Mugisha as goalkeeping coach, working alongside Edward Ssali aka Baiano as trainer.

In a statement, the club said “Vipers Sports Club can confirm Fred Kajoba has been appointed first-team coach. Management believes that in Kajoba we have a manager with significant experience at the highest level of football, which can come in and immediately help deliver our objectives.”

Kajoba said: “I am excited to be joining one of the biggest clubs in the country and it is where it should be at the moment. And am sure we can still go on and win this season’s title.”

*****

SOURCE: VipersSC Media