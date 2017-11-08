VIDEO: Rugunda defends the Constitutional amendment Bill

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has defended the Constitution Amendment Bill currently before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, arguing that if the people want it amended, then so be it.

The object of the bill is to provide for el­i­gi­bil­ity requirements for a person to be elected as President or District Chairperson, to amend the Constitutions to provide for the time within which to hold presidential, parliamentary and local government council elections, and to increase the number of days within which to file and determine a presidential election petition.