VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

Thursday , July 6 2017
The Independent July 6, 2017 Business, News, VIDEOS Leave a comment 101 Views

Ongoing Government programs like expansion of sewer lines will affect Centenary Park heavily. PHOTO KCCA MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA| The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE that is investigating the Centenary Park row. This after the committee resolved that national Water and Sewerage Corporation starts works on the planned sewer line at Centenary Park that had stalled amidst a row between KCCA and Nalongo Estates, property managers of the Park.

 

