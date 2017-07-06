VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

VIDEO: COSASE Committee to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA| The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE that is investigating the Centenary Park row. This after the committee resolved that national Water and Sewerage Corporation starts works on the planned sewer line at Centenary Park that had stalled amidst a row between KCCA and Nalongo Estates, property managers of the Park.