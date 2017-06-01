VIDEO: Chaos as Kaweesi murder suspects appear in court

Chaos erupted at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates’ Court after relatives of suspects in the AIGP Andrew Kaweesi murder case threatened to dump children with prisons officers, arguing they don’t have what to feed the children since their fathers are in jail.

The relatives forced their way near the suspects as prisons officers led them out of court before they would be taken back to Luzira.

The twenty accused, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Kaweesi, his driver and body guard,

Ayub Sauda, and 19 men led by Abdu Rashid Mbaziira appeared Thursday before Grade one Magistrate Noah Sajjabi for further mention of their case were and sent back on remand to Luzira Prison until June 15.

According to State Prosecutor Racheal Nabwire investigations into this case are still incomplete.

They are facing charges of murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery. It is alleged that the suspects on March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro within Kampala district shot dead AIGP Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and his driver Godfrey Wambewo.

