Victory for Peris and Alumai at AfriSafe Chairman’s Cup

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Venessa Peris and Charles Alumai claimed the Ladies and Men’s overall winner prizes at the AfriSafe Insurance Brokers-sponsored Chairman’s Cup at the par 71, Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Alumai and Peris returned with impressive scorecards of 66 and 67 nett, respectively, to beat a field of 112 golfers on the course.

“The feeling is great winning here, and it was a great day for me on the course,” Peris said.

AfriSafe Insurance Brokers were returning to the golf scene at Entebbe Club after the effects of COVID-19, and their commitment has remained the same towards the game of golf.

In the other games played during the last two weeks of action at East Africa’s oldest golf club, there were several winners who were awarded on the night.

The club’s chairman, Jacob Byamukama, was the darts winner; Paul Nuwagaba, was the winner of Scrabble, while Phillip Kazibwe claimed the Chess accolade; with Nathan Mubiru won table tennis; Edith Wamalwa, was the winner in the lawn tennis category while Raymond Ekwamu, beat his older brother Milton Edimu in a thrilling pool match final.