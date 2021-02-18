Victoria University cuts tuition fees for new entrants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Victoria University has slashed its tuition and functional fees for new entrants.

The University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga says the new entrants will pay Shillings 938,000 for tuition per semester down from Shillings 1.7 million and Shillings 650,000 in functional fees from Shillings 860,000.

According to Dr. Muganga, the decision stems from a survey carried out between August and September last year involving 10,713 students, which showed that almost 50 percent couldn’t pay tuition resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Muganga notes that the new tuition structure is intended to help students achieve their dreams at a much lower cost, graduate and meet or exceed their expectations. He also said Ruparelia Group which owns the university has offered 1500 scholarships for learners who are unable to pay fees.

Swaburah Auma, a student at Victoria University says this chance will help her pursue her degree in Business administration and provide for her family in Buikwe district once she completes her studies.

David Siya, a student and traffic officer from the Central Police Station in Kampala has thanked the University for the new initiative saying he will be able to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor.

He noted that he couldn’t afford to pay for his education due to the high fees structure in Universities.

Victoria University is not the only institution that adjusted its fees structure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joseph Collins Ssemanda, the public relations officer Ndejje University says the university also reduced it fees when it came to online learning.

He however says they intend to revert to the old fees structure when students report back in March.

Mersian Turyahebwa, the Academic Registrar Uganda Technology and Management University says their fees structure has remained the same. Currently, students pay Shillings 1.1 million per semester.

James Kawuuki, the Dean of Students at International School of Business for Science and Technology University-ISBAT says the tuition was decreased by 25 % due to the online program.

He says management will communicate about the fees structure before the students resume in May according to their program.

*****

URN