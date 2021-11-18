Victims of Kampala bomb explosions identified

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people who were killed in Tuesday’s two bomb explosions have been identified.

Two bombs exploded at the IPS building opposite Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and the quarter guard at CPS Kampala.

The victims have been identified as Eng. Christopher Sande, George Katana, and a Police Constable Amos Kungu.

Eng. Brian Alituha says that Sande, a resident of Kiwatule left home to go to work at Kabur-Okello Consulting Engineers located at Raja Chambers. He says that the deceased had moved out of the office to buy a snack when the bombs went off.

According to Eng Alituha, after the blast, the office was in a panic looking for Sande.

Stephen Dzikusoka, a brother to Sande was in their home village in Buyende district when the news about the explosions started circulating. Dzikusoka says the moment he heard about the explosion on Parliamentary Avenue, he phoned his brother.

Another victim Katana, a businessman and a resident of Ndejje along Entebbe road had gone to visit his son at the IPS building.

Ignatius Kandiho, a cousin of the deceased says they believe the deceased was caught in the blast when he had left his son’s office to go and buy airtime.

According to Kandiho, he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he reportedly died a few minutes after he was rushed to the theatre.

In 2002, Katana survived death after he was shot 13 times by unknown thugs in Kampala. He was admitted to Mulago Hospital for eight months.

Lastly Kungu, a resident of Molu village in Budaka district who was manning the checkpoint at Central Police Station died in the explosion.

There are reports that two police officers died in the explosions. However, URN could not independently verify the allegations.

The Police Pathologist and Director of Health Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga could neither confirm nor deny the possibility that another police officer could have died from the explosion.

*****

URN