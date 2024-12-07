Victims of Human-Wildlife conflict in Karamoja to be compensated

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the government to consider compensating the people of Karamoja whose crops were destroyed by the wildlife.

Human-wildlife conflict has been the major cause of food insecurity in the districts of Abim, Kotido, Kaabong, and Karenga. The districts are nearing the Kidepo National Game Park, where wild animals such as elephants and buffalos often come into contact with human beings, causing both loss of lives and property destruction.

On Wednesday, the local leaders from the Karamoja who met with President Museveni at Naitakwae ground in Moroto district asked the government to consider compensating the people who lost their crops to wild animals.

The leaders alleged that most people who benefited from the Parish Development Model-PDM have suffered losses following the invasion of wild animals that destroyed their crops.

They asked the government to compensate all the victims to enable them to resume their farming enterprises.

Following the plea, President Museveni has assured the people that measures are underway to compensate the affected farmers.

Museveni directed the cabinet to ensure compensation is implemented and to speed up the process of installing electric fences to curb wild animals from getting into people’s gardens.

Museveni said that the cabinet will soon discuss the modalities of compensating the affected person. He noted that the electric fences would help end the sub-region’s human-wildlife conflict.

President Museveni further revealed that there are so many opportunities available for the sub-region and the Parish Development Model is for pilot study.

He said that opportunities such as agriculture are the biggest and livestock that can be improved so long as there is enough land for commercial farming.

Museveni noted that the government is willing to inject more money into the PDM program after people develop a thirst for it and show much interest in economic transformation.

The President also urged the people who benefited from the PDM to utilize it properly to get out of poverty.

He reiterated that each year the government will be sending Shs 100 million per Parish to benefit all the people.

He however warned the people of Karamoja to desist from alcoholism if they wanted to be economically empowered and end food insecurity in their households.

*****

URN