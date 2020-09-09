VHTs protest delayed payment for mosquito nets distribution exercise

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several members of the Village Health Teams from several sub-counties in Bududa are up in arms against the district authorities over the delayed payment of their allowances for the mosquito net distribution exercise. A number of VHTs stormed Bududa district headquarters on Monday demanding the payment of their allowances.

The VHTs were involved in the mosquito net distribution exercise that was conducted on July 5th, 2020 in the district to keep away mosquitoes that spread malaria. A number of village health teams, data clerks, local councils and security personnel to guard and carry the nets were deployed during the five-day exercise.

However, more than 200 VHTs say they are yet to receive their allowances several days after their colleagues were paid last month. Each VHT member was entitled to Shillings 60,000 after the five day exercise while the data clerks were entitled to Shillings 160,000.

Richard Wabukabasi, the LC I chairperson Bukari village in Bukibokolo sub county says he has repeatedly complained to the health assistant over the delayed payments in vain.

According to Wabukabasi, he wants the responsible personnel to respond to their demands saying he spent lots of time in the field moving in the rains mobilizing for the exercise.

Robina Kimono, the VHT of Lusha village in Bumasheti sub county says some of their names are not on the list despite working for the five days during the mosquito distribution exercise.

Sam Wamalelo, another VHT says that he received some information he was paid despite the fact that he has never received his allowance. He now wants to know the person who signed for his money.

Yonasan Bululu, the Bududa district vice chairperson regretted the delayed payment of the VHTs saying that he all along thought they had been paid. He promised to table the matter before the responsible officers for redress.

John Watenyeli Nabende, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner called for calm from the VHTs saying their matter would be sorted, adding that he is in talks with their supervisors to get an explanation on what could have happened to the VHTs allowances.

URN