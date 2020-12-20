Vardy on target as Leicester ease past Spurs to move into second

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jamie Vardy fired Leicester City up to second in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Vardy took his tally to 11 goals for the season with a penalty in first-half stoppage time, which was awarded for Serge Aurier’s challenge on Wesley Fofana after Craig Pawson went to the Referee Review Area.

Leicester thought they had doubled their lead two minutes after the break but James Maddison’s effort from James Justin’s long ball was overturned for offside following a Video Assistant Referee review.

But they did not have to wait long before Vardy’s header at the back post was deflected in off Toby Alderweireld for an own goal.

Spurs had brought on Gareth Bale at half-time but they then lost Giovani Lo Celso to injury and were unable to beat Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester goalkeeper twice denied Harry Kane before making a sensational save from Son Heung-min.

Leicester’s first win at Spurs since their title-winning season puts them four points behind Liverpool. Their opponents drop to fourth, two points further back.