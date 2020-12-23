UWA captain on murder charge granted bail, says his lawyer

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court Martial has granted bail to Captain Tonny Olinga, the Commander of the East Madi Wildlife Reserve accused of shooting to death a truck driver from Apaa Township in Amuru district.

Olinga on Tuesday evening appeared before the court martial sitting at Forth Division Army Barracks in Gulu City alongside Privates Morris Taban Oloya and Lovis Okello all attached to the same unit.

They are accused of intentionally shooting and killing a truck driver identified as Vincent Opiyo on the 13th of November 2020 from Layima Junction in Amuru district which contravenes section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

The trio are also battling charges of malicious damage after deflating three tyres of the vehicle registration number UAU 923 G Canter Lorry, property of the deceased.

On Tuesday, Captain Olinga through his lawyer Boris Geoffrey Anyuru applied for bail on grounds that the accused person has a permanent place of aboard and can easily be identified by court.

Anyuru told URN on Wednesday morning that the court presided over by Col. George Nambafu who chaired the court granted Captain Olinga a non cash bail of thirty million shillings and instructed him to report to court on the 25th of January 2021.

Meanwhile his co-accused Privates Oloya and Okello were further remanded to Gulu Central Prisons until the 25th of January 2021.

In the statement of offence, the accused are said to have shot at the rear and front tyres of the vehicle using an SMG Gun registration number UG/UWA/CP/30665 before shooting the driver twice as he disembarked from his vehicle.

Prosecution led by Captain Augustine Tumwebaze has lined up fourteen witnesses to pin the accused persons. During the first hearing of their case, the trio denied the charges.

********

URN