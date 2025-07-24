UVTAB to release long-awaited Nov/Dec 2024 exam results today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After months of anxiety, the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) will finally release the long-delayed End of Programme Assessment results for the November/December 2024 series. The results will be released today on July 24, 2025.

The results, eagerly awaited by thousands of candidates, were held up due to the delayed operationalisation of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act, which came into effect on March 15, 2025, through a statutory instrument.

The absence of a fully constituted board, which is legally mandated to approve results, caused some delays, despite the UVTAB secretariat successfully managing and completing the examination processes.

“The secretariat successfully managed all the examination processes, but legal requirements, including approval by the board, had to be fulfilled before the results could be released, since the former UBTEB board was dissolved under the new law while some of its matters were still pending,” explained UVTAB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye in an earlier interview.

The results release ceremony will take place at the National Skills Assessment Centre on Kyambogo Hill, which now serves as UVTAB’s headquarters. UVTAB was formed following the merger of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) and the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) as part of reforms to improve standards in TVET assessment and certification.

A total of 31,890 candidates, 12,111 females and 19,779 males, sat for the End of Programme Assessments, conducted between November 19 and December 18, 2024, across 573 assessment centres. The candidates were assessed in a wide range of programs, including Technical and Vocational, Business and Humanities, and Physical and Biological Sciences at both Certificate and Diploma levels.

This marks the first major release of results under the newly established UVTAB, which is mandated to uphold high standards in assessing and certifying competencies acquired through both formal and informal TVET programs in Uganda.

Meanwhile, UVTAB has already released results for continuing students who also sat for the November/December 2024 series. These results are now available on the EIMS portal, accessible to candidates and Heads of TVET Providers through their logins.

The board has advised candidates with concerns or inquiries about their results to lodge them through the portal within 14 days of the official release.

****

URN