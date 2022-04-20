UTB continues to explore opportunities for marketing Uganda’s tourism potential

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Tourism Board continues to explore opportunities that are key to boosting tourism sector receipts and contribute to economic recovery.

The latest adventure that executives at the tourism agency went for related to the newly unveiled #exploreuganda destination brand which was on full display at this year’s world travel market Africa event held in Cape Town in South Africa, bringing together leading travel industry players from around the world.

This is the second international tourism event where UTB is showcasing its new destination brand, Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, to a global audience after the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The UTB Chief Executive Officer Lilly Ajarova said, “the new brand promise seeks to reinforce Uganda’s rare and precious range of tourism attractions to the world.

‘Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa is simply an invitation to the world, to rediscover the beauty of the pearl. We are asking those who visit our country to immerse themselves in its unique experiences and attractions hence our call to ‘Explore Uganda.’

These moves, she said, aim to increase arrivals in the destination as the global travel industry recovers from the covid-19 pandemic.

The new brand is underpinned by a call to action for travellers to discover the true essence of what Uganda has to offer the world, according to Ajarova.

Uganda boasts of unique natural, cultural and historical attractions in the world. For example, UTB says, 54% of the mountain gorillas in the world are found in Uganda. Apart from the big five – lion, leopard, giraffe, elephant and giraffe – travellers track and habituate the big two; mountain gorillas and chimpanzees.

World over, Ugandans are also recognized as the friendliest people in the world with a rich cultural heritage, with over 50 tribes. The destination offers a captivating tourism experience packed with unforgettable memories for adventure-seekers such as water-rafting, bungy jumping, mountaineering, nature walks and for avid bird-watchers, Uganda is a home for 1,090 bird species, which is 50% of the bird species in Africa.

WTM Africa event was held on April 11 – 13. It is Africa’s leading business-to-business (b2b) exhibition, for both inbound and outbound African travel and tourism markets. Slightly over 6,000 travel industry professionals attended the expo to gain insights into the continent’s tourism offers to the world tourism market.