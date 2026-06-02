Churches tighten Ebola measures ahead of Martyrs Day Celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Head of the Uganda Martyrs Day commemorations tomorrow, churches across the country have heightened Ebola prevention measures as authorities move to curb the spread of the virus.

The annual religious event, held at Namugongo, attracts millions of pilgrims who gather to honour the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican martyrs who were killed for their faith on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga. The commemoration has grown into a major international pilgrimage.

But due to the threat of the Ebola Virus Disease, which has killed over 100 and infected hundreds in DR Congo, the government of Uganda directed that the national celebrations be put off since many pilgrims tend to come from DR Congo to avoid the spread of the disease.

Following the presidential directive, the Uganda Episcopal Conference directed the local churches to celebrate the day in their localities with strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the prevention of Ebola.

At Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara, where the Madi West Nile Diocese headquarters are, preparations are already in high gear with hand washing facilities within the church premises, sanitary facilities, and a trained task force of seven members in place to help manage the congregation.

According to Very Reverend Jimmy Candia, the Dean of Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara, all measures are in place at the main church and the old Cathedral where children pray to ensure the safety of Christians during the celebrations tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at Ediofe Catholic Cathedral, several members of Catholic Action were seen converging at the church for a retreat which will culminate in the renewal of their promises tomorrow.

Monsignor Kasto Adeti, the Vicar General of Arua Diocese and the Parish Priest of Ediofe Cathedral Church, said they have put in place necessary measures to prevent the spread of Ebola, including every communicant receiving Holy Communion in their hands rather than directly in the mouth.

Meanwhile, in Luwero, St. Mark Anglican Cathedral has organized three special church services to mark this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations, with attendance carefully regulated to ensure compliance with public health guidelines. ‎ ‎

The Vicar of St. Mark Anglican Cathedral, Rev. Canon Daniel Mabirizi, said that all the services will be conducted under strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola. ‎ ‎

Unlike during regular worship services, all congregants will be required to sanitize their hands before entering the church premises.

He added that social distancing measures will be strictly enforced throughout the celebrations to safeguard the health and safety of worshippers. ‎ ‎

Similarly, at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Kasana Catholic Cathedral, two special Masses have been scheduled to commemorate Martyrs’ Day. ‎ ‎

Peter Lukiza, a Catechist at the Cathedral, said all faithful attending the Masses will be required to sanitize their hands before entering the church as part of efforts to comply with the SOPs and prevent the spread of Ebola. ‎

‎Religious leaders from both churches have urged Christians to adhere to the health guidelines and cooperate with church authorities to ensure a safe and successful celebration of Martyrs’ Day.

Whereas in Kitgum Municipality, Christians at St Janani Luwum have been urged to celebrate this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day at the family level following government restrictions on pilgrimages and large gatherings due to fears of spreading Ebola.

Rev. Capt. Lawrence Nyeko, a leader at the church, said the congregation would not hold any major celebrations but would instead conduct a special morning prayer service before worshippers return home to commemorate the day with their families. “We have not organized any celebration at church”.

Rev. Nyeko added that for many believers in Kitgum, the decision disrupted long-held plans to join thousands of pilgrims at Namugongo, the site where the Uganda Martyrs were killed for their faith.

Meanwhile, Margaret Aciro, a resident of Pager Division, said she had planned to travel to Namugongo because it is a special place for Christians.

“I was disappointed when I heard that the pilgrimage would not take place, but I understand that the government wants to protect people’s lives,” Aciro said.

In the Soroti Catholic Diocese, all is set for the celebrations of this year’s Martyrs Day at the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Parish in Kachumbala, which will also be celebrating its 66th anniversary. ‎ ‎

Reverend Father Moses Okaki, the parish priest of Uganda Martyrs Catholic Parish in Kachumbala, said that the preparations for the event began about a week ago, following the cancellation of the celebrations by President Museveni due to concerns over Ebola outbreaks in the country.

“Given that more than 3,000 Christians are anticipated to attend the celebrations, the parish has implemented several safety measures in response to the ongoing Ebola threat. Attendees will be required to wear face masks, adhere to spaced seating arrangements, and sanitizers have been procured to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved,” said. Fr. Moses Okaki. ‎‎

In Fort Portal Diocese, Fr. Peter Kyomuhendo, the Diocesan Social Communications Officer, emphasized that there will be no joint diocesan celebrations this year.

He says that the Diocese will follow the guidance of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, which advised that the celebrations be conducted in all parishes and places of worship across the diocese and that all churches in the Diocese have been instructed to establish hand-washing facilities at their entrances and ensure social distancing during prayer services as part of measures to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Fr. Kyomuhendo, however, warned Christians to avoid spreading false information about the disease, warning that misinformation could create unnecessary panic and fear among the public, and called upon the faithful to pray through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs for God’s protection and guidance as the country confronts the Ebola outbreak.