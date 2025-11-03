Use peace to create wealth, Museveni tells Katakwi

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the people of Katakwi to take advantage of the peace ushered in by the NRM government to create wealth and improve their livelihoods.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, addressed a mammoth rally at Katakwi Booma Grounds in Katakwi Town Council, where thousands of residents gathered to welcome him and reaffirm their support for the NRM.

In his address, President Museveni commended the people of Katakwi for being steadfast witnesses to the peace and stability that the country now enjoys. He recalled the difficult years when the area was ravaged by insecurity, forcing residents into camps, and said the transformation since then was proof of the NRM’s success in restoring peace.

“The people of Katakwi are the best witnesses of peace because I camped here when everyone had fled to IDP camps. I remember visiting Ngariam and Achowa camp, where people were massacred by the Karamojong. Today, all that is history. The NRM defeated the rebels and cattle rustlers, and we removed 41,000 guns from Karamoja. That is why people are back in their villages,” President Museveni said.

He noted that peace was the first major contribution of the NRM government to Uganda’s transformation, followed by development in key sectors such as roads, water, education, and health. He cited the construction of major roads like Soroti–Moroto and Soroti–Lira, as well as ongoing plans for the Katine–Ochero and Soroti–Amuria–Obalanga–Otuke roads. He also commended the progress made in water access, noting that 342 of Katakwi’s 550 villages now have boreholes, representing 52% coverage, and pledged that every village will soon have at least one borehole to ensure access to clean water.

The President also highlighted government investments in piped water systems at Abwenget, Kapujan, Usuk–Koritok, Toroma, Magoro, and Katakwi Town Council, as well as ongoing irrigation and flood-control projects that are helping communities adapt to climate challenges.

On education, he revealed that Katakwi currently has 78 government primary schools and 10 secondary schools, but promised that every parish would eventually have a primary school and every sub-county a secondary school. He also outlined health sector improvements, including ongoing works at Katakwi General Hospital, Toroma Health Centre IV, and the upgrading of several health facilities across the district.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni cautioned citizens to distinguish between government-led development and household wealth. “NRM brings development—roads, schools, electricity—but wealth must be created by you in your homes. Development is ours; wealth is yours,” he said. He assured residents that the government’s livestock restocking program, which had faced earlier delays, was now back on track, with each household set to receive five cows.

He further explained that the government’s skilling hubs were equipping young people with practical skills to generate income. “These youth are now producing hospital beds, shoes, and other items that were once imported from China and Italy. This is the practical way to fight poverty,” he added.

The First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, thanked the people of Katakwi for their unity and loyalty to the NRM, urging them to continue nurturing peace and patriotism. She praised President Museveni for his steadfast leadership and called on supporters to emulate his example by working together to sustain peace and progress.

She emphasized that God has used the President and the NRM government to establish a firm foundation of peace and unity in Uganda, which has enabled the nation’s development. She encouraged NRM members to reach out to those who have not yet joined the Movement, saying growth in numbers strengthens both the party and the country.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, who is also the Woman MP for Katakwi District, thanked the President for his continued support to Teso and for spearheading initiatives that have improved livelihoods, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga programs. Anita Among, the Second National Vice Chairperson (NRM), pledged total support for the President, praising him for ending cattle rustling in Teso and empowering local leaders.

Local leaders, including Hon. Calvin Echodu and Mr. Okiror John Robert Claire, reaffirmed Katakwi’s unwavering support for the NRM, noting that peace and government programs had transformed the district’s fortunes.

As he concluded his address, President Museveni reminded the people of Katakwi that peace is not an end in itself but a foundation for wealth creation and transformation. “Where there is peace, there will be development. And where there is development, there must be wealth. Let us use this peace to create wealth in every home,” he said.