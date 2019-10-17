US soldiers train UWA rangers to counter wildlife crimes in national parks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | United States soldiers have trained rangers of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) on new techniques for countering wildlife trafficking and other associated wildlife crimes. The 25 rangers drawn from Six National Parks of Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area, Lake Mburo National Park, Kabale National Park, Murchison Falls National Park, Mount Elgon Conservation Area and UWA HQ Conservation Area were trained under a program known as Counter Illicit Trafficking Junior Leadership Course (CIT-JLC).

A statement from the US Embassy in Kampala released on Wednesday afternoon says the trainees who qualified as mid-grade park rangers were passed out from Queen Elizabeth National Park on Friday last week.

The training led by US Soldiers under the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion was designed to develop leadership capability within Uganda Wildlife Authority necessary for investigating wildlife crimes, trafficking in wildlife as well as treat casualties during operations.

“The rangers planned and executed simulated missions that assessed their ability to navigate, conduct small unit tactics, respond to wildlife crimes, and treat a casualty” the statement reads in part.

The trainees participated in culminating exercises which consisted of realistic scenario-based training events that assessed the Rangers’ ability to put into practice all the skills they learned during the course.

According to the statement, conclusion of the training course brings to 74 UWA rangers who are ready to continue the sustainable CIT JLC for Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) as primary instructors for future training courses under US Mentorship.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Deborah R. Malac presided over the graduation of the rangers alongside a host of US officials and Uganda Wildlife Authority management.

Deputy Commanding General from Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa, Brigadier General James R. Kriesel, Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Sam Mwandha and UWA Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area, Edward Asalu attended the ceremony.

Uganda is a conduit for trafficking in wildlife products including Pangolin scales to the Middle East Countries including China where they are demanded for their medicinal values.

The others are ivory from conflict neighbouring countries of DR Congo and the South Sudan often seized by Uganda Wildlife Authority and Immigration as they are trafficked through Entebbe International Airport as telecommunication equipment.

Some of the most common wildlife crimes include poaching for bushmeat, illicit trade in wildlife products including scales, ivory, horns, hides and skins.

Other African countries known for pangolin trafficking include Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria.

