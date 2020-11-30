Monday , November 30 2020
Lato Milk
Home / COVID-19 Updates / US sees over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 27th consecutive day

US sees over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 27th consecutive day

The Independent November 30, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, WORLD Leave a comment

Washington, US | XINHUA | The United States on Sunday reported more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 27th consecutive day, with over 135,000 cases counted by Johns Hopkins University from 0000 GMT Sunday to 0000 GMT Monday.

The United States has already recorded more than 13.37 million cases in total, with over 266,800 related deaths as of Sunday night, according to the real-time data published by the university.

Meanwhile, over 5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The hospitalization number of COVID-19 patients reached a record high of over 93,000 on Sunday, trumping Saturday’s record-breaking 91,635, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

**

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved