Wednesday , November 4 2020
US elections: Trump enjoys slender lead

The Independent November 4, 2020 NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

Donald ahead in early results

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump is currently enjoying a slender 2 million vote lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden as vote count moves to electoral colleges.

