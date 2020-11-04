US elections: Trump enjoys slender lead

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump is currently enjoying a slender 2 million vote lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden as vote count moves to electoral colleges.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Here’s where the race for the White House stands now, based on the states called so far.

Follow live #Election2020 results here: https://t.co/8vMe7kRrWQ pic.twitter.com/EQyKCflORV — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020