US National Security Strategy: The multipolar world has finally emerged

COMMENT | ERIK SOLHEIM | Dominate the Americas, respect China, undermine Europe, ignore India, retreat from the Middle East, don’t give a damn for Africa. These are the true headlines of the new US National Security Strategy released this week.

The strategy is the first official US acknowledgement that the US can no longer run the world. A US retreat from global dominance is welcome and overdue. The rest of us must rise to the occasion and shape the new world order.

There is nothing about mutual win-wins. It’s all about America first and America last.

One thing is clear: only by standing up for their own interests and showing self-confidence will nations be respected by the US. The document is respectful towards China and pours only scorn over Europe

AMERICAS: The US will revamp the Monroe Doctrine with a Trump corollary and seek to dominate the hemisphere. Latin American governments must unite and find a way to resist and partner with the US.

EUROPE: US shall be “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations” and supporting radical forces who will undermine European values as understood by most Europeans. The document shows complete contempt for Europe. It should be the strongest possible catalyst for Europe to stand up, unite, defend our values, integrate and achieve strategic autonomy from the US. The Trump flattery by European leaders brings only shame on Europe.

CHINA: US sees China as its peer power and will compete. It understands the enormous efficiency of the Chinese industrial ecosystem. Taiwan is no longer an ideological issue. The document is the strongest possible proof that Chinese strength is understood in Washington, while European flattery creates disdain.

INDIA is largely ignored. The same with Southeast Asia. India must respond based on its strength as a civilizational state and by building partnerships for a multipolar world with Europe, China, Russia and more.

MIDDLE EAST is no longer a core US interest. This is welcome, as US interference in the last decades has brought forever wars and immense suffering.

AFRICA is of no interest to Trump, except as a source of raw materials. Africa will only develop by standing up for itself and seeking broad partnerships with China and others.

The old US-dominated world is in tatters. The new world order is yet to be shaped. Let us shape it together!

ADAPTED FROM X – @ErikSolheim

Solheim is a Green politician. Diplomat. Peace negotiator. Adviser to green business. Inspirational speaker on environment and development, peace and geopolitics.