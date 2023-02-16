US-based BPO enters Ugandan market

Helpware’s initial focus on staffing will be hiring more than 100 Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) based who will provide a seamless customer experience across channels

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia AKankwansa | US-based Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Company, Helpware, has expanded to Kampala with amazing job opportunities for local residents.

The company is conducting a preliminary recruitment process to find talented candidates to provide customer support services. Helpware’s initial focus on staffing will be hiring more than 100 Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) based who will provide a seamless customer experience across channels such as phone, email, and chat in English, French, and Swahili.

The opportunities will continue to expand to include technical and back-office support positions as the business takes on more clients. The company is focused on finding new team members that are empathetic, polite, patient, and professional while providing stellar customer service.

“We are excited to bring this next phase of our growth to Uganda,” stated Robert Nash, CEO. “There are many reasons why we selected Uganda, but at the core is the people and their talents. As a People as a Service solution, we have to be sure we are living our core values and focusing on our culture. We are confident this move will only strengthen that core. It may seem like a cliché’ for companies to say they are focused on culture, but that is our genuine day-to-day focus – we are in the business of people.”

A job fair also took place at the School of Computing and Informatics Technology, Makerere University on February 10th to attract top talent from universities as the start of building a database of talent and hiring exceptional customer service representatives.

“We have already met with so many talented and open-minded people who are just as passionate about customer service as we are, and we know for sure we will not have any issues finding the right talents” stated Alex Tereshchenko, COO.

“The diversity of languages as well as proficiency in English is also a great fit for our global clients. Overall, it is the perfect spot for our business to expand.”

Helpware has over 2500 employees who work in offices across the globe and provide services of outstanding quality. The company locations around the world give those who join Helpware a unique, diverse, and culture-rich experience: teams are located throughout the United States, Germany, Philippines, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, Albania, Mexico and now Uganda.

The company is currently serving over 150 clients across various industries including E-Commerce and Retail Gaming and Entertainment, On-Demand, SaaS, and Software, FinTech, Public Sector, HealthCare and HealthTech, Social Media, etc.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has been rapidly growing and providing exceptional digital customer experience solutions to organizations of all sizes – from ambitious startups to corporate powerhouses such as Amazon.

Helpware boasts about trained and dedicated specialists in place who provide a wide variety of services ranging from exceptional customer support to data management. Some of the solutions the company offers include but are not limited to omnichannel customer service, technical & IT support, digital marketing support, data labeling and cybersecurity solutions among others.