UPL: KCCA fluff chance again as they are held by Express

KCCA 1-1 Express

Onduparaka 1-1 Mbarara City

Tooro United 2-0 Police

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Kyetume

Bright Stars 1-0 Proline

Kampala, Uganda | THE UPL | Ten-man KCCA again fluffed the chance to capitalise on Vipers defeat to URA a day earlier as they laboured to a 1-1 draw with Express at the StarTimes Stadium on Saturday.

The game was settled by a pair of penalties as both Mustafa Kizza and Frank Kalanda converted on 26 and 45 minutes for KCCA and Express respectively.

For KCCA it was more than the two dropped points, they also lost their men Ramathan Musa, who was red carded on 44 minutes, and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, who broke his arm.

Victory for manager Mike Mutebi’s KCCA would have seen them cut the gap between them and leaders Vipers to two points.

Now they are four behind at 46 with seven matches to go.

Express, who had their man Disan Galiwango declared Man of the match, are 11th on 28 points.

In the other games, Wakiso Giants and Kyetume also played out a 1-1 draw, same as Onduparaka and Mbarara City.

Ali Feni and Gadafi Wahab scored for either side in the first mentioned match while Julius Malingumu and Brian Ahebwa got Onduparaka and Mbarara’s goals respectively.

In Fort Portal, Tooro United were in fine form as they beat Police 2-0, Charles Musiige and John Byamukama scoring the goals.

Elsewhere, Joseph Janjali scored the only goal as Bright Stars beat Proline.

SOURCE: Uganda Premier League (UPL)