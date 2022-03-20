UPDF warns Karamoja elders mobilizing for cattle raids at traditional gatherings

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security forces have warned the elders of Karamoja against using traditional gatherings known as ‘’Akiriket’ to mobilise youth for rearmament and and plan revenge attacks against those raiding their animals.

Akiriket is a traditional shrine where elders in Karamoja meet and invoke their gods over issues affecting the land. This place is usually within a forested area near to villages where men perform rituals and sacrifices.

According to Brig. Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division commander, their intelligence officers have established that some of these shrines have been used to mobilize energetic youth to go for the sourcing of guns.

He said some groups are advocating for rearmament in preparations for a massive raid against their enemies.

Brig. Balikudembe added that security is closely monitoring the groups and hunting for the ring leaders behind this arrangement.

He warned the elders to suspend such gatherings as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the restoration of the peace in Karamoja.

Paul Abul, the secretary for Karamoja Elders Association (KEA) says that they also heard about it as a rumor that some unidentified elders called for a gathering to plan on revenge attacks against their enemies.

Abul says they also condemn the action taken by the particular elders adding that the ‘’Akirikets’’ are always organized for good, not destructive plans.

Abel Limlim, the LC1 of Lokwakai village in Matany town council says there have held traditional gatherings but the conversations have not been towards rearmament but instead to forge ways forward to contain the continuous raid.

He said the elders have waited for possible solutions from the government to stop the raiding but all in vain prompting them to sit down to discuss how best the issue can be handled.

Abel faulted joint security forces for not doing enough to protect the community and properties.

However, Brig Balikudembe noted that there are still gaps in military deployment and this follows the withdrawal of LDUs personnel who were supporting military operations in the region. But he added that the matter about the gaps in military deployment will be addressed soon.

