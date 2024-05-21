UPDF to use district quota system to recruit 9,627 in July

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will recruit 9,627 youth aged 18 to 22 in an exercise starting on July 1st and ending on July 14th, 2024. The entire recruitment process will span 56 days, according to UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said aspiring candidates will get recommendations from Local Council One (LCI) Local Council Two (LCII), Local Council Three (LCIII), Sub-County (Gombolola) Internal Security Organization (GISO), and District Internal Security Officer (DISO).

“Thereafter, they will submit their application forms to the office of RDC where they will be registered and awaiting collection by the UPDF collection teams that will submit them to the office of Joint Staff Human Resource Management which will cause a shortlist,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

Brig Gen Kulayigye added that the list of successful applicants will be published and displayed on the District and City notice boards informing the shortlisted applicants to appear at designated recruitment centers for the final interviews.

He said that the recruitment shall be conducted using the projected population figures of each District and City that form the basis of recruitment quotas. Brig Gen Olupot added that the quotas for potential recruits are computed by the proportion of each City and District based on the updated population as of 25 Jun 23 by UBOS.

“The Regular Force Recruitment will be conducted throughout the entire country covering the 135 districts and 11 Cities. The recruitment coverage will be divided into 10 zones; Buganda, Busoga, Bukedi/Teso, Mid-western, Kampala Extra, Rwenzori Region, Northern, Karamoja/Sebei, West Nile, and Western,” Brig Gen Olupot said.

According to UPDF, the 56-day exercise includes submission, verification of applications, and final recruitment of successful candidates. UPDF said all participants in the recruitment exercise shall have a security pass. UPDF listed the requirements for joint as being a citizen of Uganda in possession of an original National Identity Card, must be fit and ready to undergo medical and body fitness tests, and must be an adult male or female not exceeding 22 years.

“The education standard is strictly of S.4 (UCE) who finished in the year 2020 – 2023 and must have passed English and Mathematics. Application Letters must be duly signed by LCI, LCII & LCIII Chairpersons, GISO or DISO and RDC. The aspirants must be residents of the area, disciplined, and with no criminal record,” Brig Olupot said.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said they are interested in youths aged 18 -22 because they are going to serve under the infantry brigade which means they are fighters who need to be young and energetic. “The UPDF leadership calls upon all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to serve in the UPDF and wishes those who will succeed in this exercise good luck in their military careers where Patriotism, nationalism and Pan-Africanism are the basis of our service to all.”

***

URN