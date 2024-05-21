Saturday , April 19 2025
UPDF to use district quota system to recruit 9,627 in July

The Independent May 21, 2024 NEWS 29 Comments

FILE PHOTO: A previous recriutement session

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will recruit 9,627 youth aged 18 to 22 in an exercise starting on July 1st and ending on July 14th, 2024. The entire recruitment process will span 56 days, according to UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said aspiring candidates will get recommendations from Local Council One (LCI) Local Council Two (LCII), Local Council Three (LCIII), Sub-County (Gombolola) Internal Security Organization (GISO), and District Internal Security Officer (DISO).

“Thereafter, they will submit their application forms to the office of RDC where they will be registered and awaiting collection by the UPDF collection teams that will submit them to the office of Joint Staff Human Resource Management which will cause a shortlist,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

Brig Gen Kulayigye added that the list of successful applicants will be published and displayed on the District and City notice boards informing the shortlisted applicants to appear at designated recruitment centers for the final interviews.

He said that the recruitment shall be conducted using the projected population figures of each District and City that form the basis of recruitment quotas. Brig Gen Olupot added that the quotas for potential recruits are computed by the proportion of each City and District based on the updated population as of 25 Jun 23 by UBOS.

“The Regular Force Recruitment will be conducted throughout the entire country covering the 135 districts and 11 Cities. The recruitment coverage will be divided into 10 zones; Buganda, Busoga, Bukedi/Teso, Mid-western, Kampala Extra, Rwenzori Region, Northern, Karamoja/Sebei, West Nile, and Western,” Brig Gen Olupot said.

According to UPDF, the 56-day exercise includes submission, verification of applications, and final recruitment of successful candidates. UPDF said all participants in the recruitment exercise shall have a security pass. UPDF listed the requirements for joint as being a citizen of Uganda in possession of an original National Identity Card, must be fit and ready to undergo medical and body fitness tests, and must be an adult male or female not exceeding 22 years.

“The education standard is strictly of S.4 (UCE) who finished in the year 2020 – 2023 and must have passed English and Mathematics. Application Letters must be duly signed by LCI, LCII & LCIII Chairpersons, GISO or DISO and RDC. The aspirants must be residents of the area, disciplined, and with no criminal record,” Brig Olupot said.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said they are interested in youths aged 18 -22 because they are going to serve under the infantry brigade which means they are fighters who need to be young and energetic. “The UPDF leadership calls upon all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to serve in the UPDF and wishes those who will succeed in this exercise good luck in their military careers where Patriotism, nationalism and Pan-Africanism are the basis of our service to all.”

29 comments

  1. Kakooza Ibrahim
    May 23, 2024 at 7:21 pm

    Is there any other mean for a citizen without a National Identity card can join . And another thing is am 24years

    Reply
  2. Okuda Samuel adei
    May 25, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    I really want kn the recruitment dates per district

    Reply
  3. MUMBERE ELISON
    May 27, 2024 at 3:01 pm

    Am happy to see the recruitment program

    Reply
  4. Waseme Francis
    May 27, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    What if you have passed mathematics with C 4 but English with F9 it’s allow to join updf

    Reply
  5. Mutenyo Francis wamboka
    May 30, 2024 at 2:25 pm

    Am 24yrs of ege with original national identity card but i ended in senior 3. So can you allow me to join updf or not (LDU) THANKS.

    Reply
  6. fiidi jac
    May 30, 2024 at 9:53 pm

    am 20 years just ready

    Reply
  7. Angufibo Patrick
    May 31, 2024 at 4:06 pm

    I would like to know the requirements date of arua

    Reply
  8. Angufibo Patrick
    May 31, 2024 at 4:12 pm

    I angufibo Patrick who stopped in primary seven because of school fee’s be allowed to join so currently I’m 21yrs old but interested since join army

    Reply
  9. albert mukaaya
    June 1, 2024 at 11:34 pm

    am 26 years old and a medic professionally, can i have a chance to join

    Reply
  10. Arinaitwe bushenyi
    June 5, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Am also free to join

    Reply
  11. Waibi peterson patel
    June 6, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Am peterson patel !
    I would like to know , i do have my uce but i lost my school identity card of s.4 . Will i be eliminated from the recruit ?

    Reply
  12. Waiswa Paul
    June 9, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    May i please know of when to check on the shortlist of buikwe in case i is posted

    Reply
  13. Samson oluka
    June 10, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Im aboy of 18,llost all my parents just recently so can l also join UPDF coz we sufering alot since my dad who was also asoldier died please help us in jesus mame.

    Reply
  14. Mukisa Edrine
    June 10, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    may I please know when the shortlist of Busia district will be posted

    Reply
  15. Mukisa Edrine
    June 10, 2024 at 3:32 pm

    May i please know when the shortlist of Busia District will be posted

    Reply
  16. Anguzu morgan
    June 10, 2024 at 9:06 pm

    Iam interested,but i would like to know the procedures for applying online

    Reply
  17. OKWIR George
    June 10, 2024 at 9:54 pm

    May l please know when the shortlisted for APAC l really interested to be a solidler.

    Reply
  18. Moroga George
    June 23, 2024 at 10:15 pm

    I can apply

    Reply
  19. ROTICH SHEDRACK
    June 25, 2024 at 9:37 am

    Interested and serious

    Reply
  20. ROTICH SHEDRACK
    June 25, 2024 at 9:38 am

    I need an online application web

    Reply
  21. Lubega
    June 26, 2024 at 5:35 pm

    I would like to join updf

    Reply
  22. Lubega
    June 26, 2024 at 5:38 pm

    Am
    a driver ,can I apply

    Reply
  23. Waiswa
    June 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Am Waiswa Eria, I know to drive but don’t have a driving license

    Reply
  24. Wanabwa George Moses
    June 29, 2024 at 5:09 pm

    When is the final interview in Eastern region/ mbale city?

    Reply
  25. kamali simon
    June 30, 2024 at 8:10 am

    corruption to much eeeeeeh

    Reply
  26. Nuwareba Exavier
    June 30, 2024 at 9:38 am

    Is their online application cause am at work in different area which is not my home address so I would like to use online if it is their

    Reply
  27. Pius Mulinducha
    June 30, 2024 at 4:10 pm

    Am 100% ready & prepared for such an amazing job
    Boys and girls let’s go with that opportunity pliz

    Reply
  28. Madibo Jeremiah
    July 2, 2024 at 8:23 am

    I know ict but I want to join soon

    Reply
  29. Nasoka Charles
    April 19, 2025 at 4:17 pm

    I did s4 2024 i got Ds and C’s in all subjects

    Reply

