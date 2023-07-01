UPDF to review selection process of officers for courses, combat operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, has said that UPDF is reviewing the process of selecting officers for professional courses and deployment in combat operations.

Ssempijja was speaking at the graduation ceremony of 47 senior officers from the East African Community at Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka in Jinja District.

The officers completed a one-year course in rigorous military exercises, high-level operational tactics, planning, management, and mission execution.

The hosts, UPDF contributed 36 students; the other EAC countries of Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Rwanda, enrolled two students each, while, South Africa contributed one student officer, Lt. Col. Phineas Noko Senyatsi, who died of natural causes during the course. A moment of silence was observed to remember him.

According to Ssempijja, the army has already established a commission of inquiry on allegations cases of nepotism during the appointment of officers for strategic operations and courses, which will result in disciplinary action against the culprits.

He adds that the commission also seeks to make strategic recommendations for the tightening of the criteria used in UPDF appointments, so as to avoid future loopholes in their executions.

Ssempijja said that the senior command course prepares officers for high-level command and administrative roles, therefore, only capable officers should be enrolled in such courses, so as to nurture competent commanders.

After the attack by al-Shabaab militants on an Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) base in Somalia, President Museveni blamed the attack on some commanders who deployed relatives, who, in most cases are not well trained or prepared for combat against the highly mobile and efficient militants.

Ssempijja also revealed plans to expand the learning facilities at the Staff College.

The Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu said that brilliancy, academic excellence, and teamwork, are key requirements for qualifying candidates to pursue the senior command course, which cannot be faked.

He said that adequate measures will be expedited to ensure the maintenance of quality learning at the college.

“There are no free marks at the senior command and that’s why it is hard for students to easily attain A grades in the different course undertakings, therefore, the standards shall be maintained to accord only qualifying officers, the opportunity to pursue such career growth undertakings,” he said.

The intake’s best-performing student, Lt. Col. Philip Mugizi, said that teamwork has been key to the general excellence of all learners since most of the study concepts involved group work discussions, joint field exercises, and trips.

URN