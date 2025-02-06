UPDF tasks L. Albert fishing communities to promote hygiene

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has called on fishing communities in the Bunyoro sub-region to prioritize hygiene and sanitation to improve public health, particularly along the shores of Lake Albert. Lt. Col. Edward Ijjo, Commanding Officer of the 151 Marine Battalion, emphasized that good hygiene is essential for maintaining health.

He pointed out that residents in the area frequently suffer from diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, malaria, and typhoid due to poor health practices. Ijjo noted that many landing sites lack sufficient sanitation facilities, exacerbating these health risks. As part of the lead-up to the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations, a team of UPDF soldiers led a cleaning campaign across various landing sites, markets, and health facilities in Hoima and Kikuube districts.

The soldiers cleaned several landing sites, including Kaiso, Kijangi, Kyehoro, and Mbegu, as well as the Kyehoro Health Center III in Kikuube District. During the cleaning exercise, it was discovered that many landing sites lack proper waste disposal facilities, which contributes to the poor sanitation and health risks in the region.

Ijjo emphasized that the UPDF’s involvement in sanitation work goes beyond military duties, showcasing the force’s desire to foster a healthy environment in partnership with the communities. “By cleaning the landing sites, we are promoting peaceful co-existence and health service delivery,” he said. Ijjo also urged local leaders to mobilize the fishing communities to adopt better hygiene practices for the sake of their health.

Innocent Irumba, the in-charge of Kyehoro Health Center III, praised the UPDF for their quick action in cleaning the health facility and setting an example for the public to live in a clean environment. He appealed to residents to avoid indiscriminate waste disposal, which increases the risk of disease.

Geofrey Kumakech, the Buseruka Sub County LCV Councilor in Hoima District, joined the UPDF in the cleaning exercise and commended the force for its exemplary efforts. He called for the establishment of more sanitation facilities along Lake Albert’s shores and urged the communities to adopt better waste disposal practices.

David Bedijo, a resident of Kyehoro Landing Site, highlighted the ongoing health risks for those living along the shores of Lake Albert due to poor sanitation. He urged the UPDF to conduct similar cleaning efforts regularly.

Many people living near Lake Albert lack access to clean drinking water, adequate sanitation, and improved health facilities, further complicating the region’s health challenges.

URN