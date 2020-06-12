UPDF soldier tests positive for COVID 19, seven quarantined at Nakasongola barracks

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Force soldier has tested positive for COVID-19. It is reported the soldier attached at Nakasongola army barracks had returned to the Barracks from pass leave and subjected to a COVID test, at Bombo military barracks.

Lieutenant Ibrahim Ssekito, the Nakasongola army barracks spokesperson told URN that the soldier had gone for a medical checkup, a routine undertaken before one is redeployed after concluding his leave. He had previously traveled to Kasese district.

Ssekito adds that upon testing positive, the soldier was transferred to Mulago hospital for treatment.

It’s reported the soldier is one of three security personnel the Ministry of Health tested positive of COVID-19 from Luweero district. Details of the attachment of the two other security personnel remain scanty.

Seven of his contacts are now quarantined at Nakasongola army barracks awaiting the results from their samples which were taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute. As a result, Nakasongola army barracks has directed that all soldiers who return from leave must undergo mandatory quarantine under close monitoring before they resume normal duties.

Ssekito reiterated that the barracks also restricted civilian visits and introduced a thermometer gun at the gate to check whoever enters the facility among other Standard Operating Procedures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus among soldiers.

Sixty-nine people are also quarantined at Magamaga military barracks in Jinja district after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient. The contacts comprise of civilians and UPDF soldiers who interacted with the patient who went to the barracks to nurse her husband who suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted in the barracks’ health facility.

The COVID-19 patient is now receiving treatment at the Jinja regional referral hospital isolation centre.

URN