UPDF soldier arrested in Apac for impersonation

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Apac District have arrested a Uganda People’s Defence –UPDF for allegedly conning people and masquerading as a staff of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

Private Victor Omara, 30 years, a resident of Agege in Bala Sub County, Kole district who lives in Barapwoo in Lira district was arrested after allegedly conning two staffs at Apac Main Hospital.

Reports from police indicate that Omara two weeks ago went to Apac Main hospital claiming to have been sent by Lieutenant Colonel Edith Nakalema, who Heads the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate Calvin Ekwaro and Angole George, both are clinical officers at the facility.

Omara claimed the two were implicated in abuse of office and conducting surgeries, yet they are not qualified, which caused the death of many patients at the government facility. It is alleged that the suspect solicited a sum of 470,000 shillings from the two.

He later gave them a grace period of one week to send him 3 million shillings, failure to meet the condition; he said he would forward the matter to his boss Nakalema.

The victims, however, reported the matter to police after contacting Lt. Nakalema who reportedly disowned Omara leading to his arrest.

Philip Mukasa, the Apac District Police Commander confirmed the incident saying the suspect is a soldier and has been charged with various charges while other investigations are being carried out.

********

URN