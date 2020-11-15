UPDF, police cautioned against statements undermining elections process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Human rights activists have cautioned members of security forces to desist from making statements that undermine the ongoing electoral process. In an interview with URN at his offices in Nsambya, renowned human rights defender, Dr. Livingston Ssewanyana said statements such as “we can’t hand over power to a civilian” could ruin peace in the country especially during this election period.

According to Dr. Ssewanyana, he was disappointed by the utterances of Brig Deus Sande, the commander of Kasajjagirwa Military Barracks in Masaka saying that as soldiers, they cannot handover power. Brig Sande made the remarks on October 26 at an event organized by Jolly Rwakanyengere, an NRM mobilizer in Masaka district to appreciate soldiers for protecting the country.

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa was also captured on camera telling people in her home district that President Yoweri Museveni was not ready to hand over power and leave ‘his oil’ in the ground.

Dr. Ssewanyana says people like Brig Sande need to understand that power belongs to the people and once voters decide on who should lead them, security forces have to respect that person as their commander in chief.

Charity Ahimbisibwe, an elections observer and National Coordinator for Citizens Coalition on Electoral Democracy –CCEDU says a minister making a statement of ‘we cannot handover power’ can be forgiven but not security commanders.

Ahimbisibwe says any UPDF or police officer whose remarks ridicule electoral processes calls upon the public to react in a certain way. CCEDU believes that any soldier or policeman who engages in partisan politics should be penalized in order to stop others from doing the same.

Fred Egesa, one of the distinguished security analysts says security and NRM members provocative remarks of “not leaving power” are intended to demoralize people opposing the regime. Egesa warns that if people finally lose hope in changing power through the ballot, then that could send the country into turmoil.

URN