UPDF on standby class one to deal with rioters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The Uganda People’s Defense Forces has said that they are prepared to deal with any form of rioting that might take place during this time when the country is preparing to go for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Uganda Media Centre today, Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, the spokesperson of the UPDF said that their officers are on standby class one ready to confront any challenges.

Last month at least 54 people were confirmed to have been killed as people protested the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. Many of those who died, succumbed to bullets wounds which were either directed to them intentionally or were shot by stray bullets. Speaking several days after the killings, President Museveni thanked the UPDF for having helped in putting down the riots.

When asked whether this appreciation didn’t tantamount to acknowledgement that it’s the UPDF that killed people, Byekwaso said that wasn’t the case. She said the UPDF working with police and other security organs never targeted people intentionally.

She said investigations are still ongoing to establish whether there were any mishaps that resulted in otherwise would be avoidable deaths. On why the military is involved in campaigns, the role that should be be played by the police alone, Byekwaso said, the amount of work at hand across the country can’t be left to the police.

Ugandans will go to the polls to elect their leaders starting on January 14 with the elections of Members of Parliament and the President. 10 candidates are seeking to end President Museveni’s 35 yearlong hold onto the presidency having shot his way to power in 1986.

URN