UPDF officer remanded over murder of boda boda rider

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded two people including a Uganda People’s Defence Forces junior officer Lt Paddy Nahabwe alias Kenneth Turinawe on charges of murder.

Nahabwe together with James Niwamanya were arraigned before the court presided over by Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The court heard that on October 13th 2018 in Nkuzongere Katale zone, Semuto sub county in Nakaseke district, Niwamanya and Nahabwe unlawfully caused the death of Samson Nteza.

The court also heard that immediately after murdering Nteza whom they shot dead using a star pistol of the army, the accused persons went away with his motorcycle number UET 930J.

Although the charges were levied against the accused persons in 2018, on Monday, they were read to them afresh after the Prosecutors led by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha amended the charge sheet to include other names commonly used by the accused – Lt Nahabwe.

But the accused persons denied the charges and the prosecution informed court that they are to lead with evidence from four witnesses to show how Niwamanya and Nahabwe executed the crime.

According to Mugisha, they will table evidence to show that Nahabwe communicated to his friend in criminality (Niwamanya) that they should meet in Semuto in the evening hours and Niwamanya arrived first.

He added that Nahabwe had earlier communicated that he did not have money and that he had a motorcycle for sale which he was seeking market for. The court further heard that Niwamanya informed Nahabwe that he had a market for the motorcycle and in the evening, Niwamanya was deployed to hide in a plantation and Nahabwe came while being driven by Nteza and when they reached where Niwamanya was hiding, the rider was stopped, shot dead and motorcycle taken to Bombo Military Barracks.

Court heard that when Nahabwe reached the barracks, he changed clothes and wore his military uniform and they proceeded to Gulu district where they sold the motorcycle. According to the prosecution, Nahabwe and Niwamanya were tracked using one of the tracking devices in the motorcycle and were arrested as such.

On Monday, the prosecutors brought Edward Kasumba who was the owner of the stolen motorcycle and was with the deceased on the fateful day. Kasumba’s testimony has collaboratee with what Mugisha had informed the court earlier.

The accused officer Lt Nahabwe has been sent on remand to Makindye Military Police Barracks until September 5th, 2022, while Niwamanya to Kitalya prison.

URN