UPDF: No crowds, limited media coverage at Kasirye Gwanga burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said only a limited number of people will be allowed to bury departed Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga.

“Burial will take place on Friday June 12, 2020 10.00Hrs, at Nkene Village, Busujju County in Mityana District. It will be a scientific burial with a very limited number of participants comprising mostly of family members,” said Defence spokesperson Brig Gen Richard Karemire.

He added in his statement that, ” this is in line with the preventive guidelines from government, as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic which Gen Kasirye fearlessly fought for in Mityana during his last days. We do not expect any gatherings or crowds along the way. This would contravene the rules on social distance and congestion.”

To minimize on numbers, he said only UBC had been accredited to air live the burial ceremony and the rest will get a feed from it. The New Vision will represent the print media he said, while the burial will also be live on facebook and youtube.