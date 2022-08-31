UPDF imposter remanded over aggravated defilement, child trafficking

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lira Grade One Magistrate has further remanded a suspect who impersonated military personnel to Lira prison over aggravated defilement and child trafficking.

Steven Aine, a 39-year-old resident of Lira City West division was arrested last week and charged with aggravated defilement and trafficking of children.

On Tuesday, State Attorney Paul Omara asked the court to remand Aine to enable the prosecution complete investigations into the cases.

The Lira Grade One Magistrate Hilary Murangira agreed to Omara’s request and remanded Aine until September 15 when he will appear for mention and bail application.

The prosecution alleges that between 2016 and 2022, Mugisha recruited, harbored, received, maintained, and transported the now 17-year-old girl by means of deception or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

****

URN