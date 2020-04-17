UPDF deploys additional soldiers in Agago over increased cattle thefts

Uganda People Defence Forces [UPDF] have deployed more personnel in Agago District to beef up its porous border points with Karamoja region.

The additional 215 UPDF soldiers under the fifth Infantry Division were deployed over the week to counter incursion of armed Karamojong cattle thugs disrupting security and farming.

This comes as Agago and its neighbouring districts in East Acholi are registering resurgence of armed cattle thieves from neighbouring Karamoja region.

Brig Michael Kabango, the fifth Infantry Division Commander confirmed the development to Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday.

He, however, says the area remains challenging to secure due to its vast porous borderline with Karamoja and the attitude of farmers who leave their animals to roam unattended to.

Brig Kabango notes that they will focus on the three-tier security system which emphasizes the army to provide security while the farmers and locals remain vigilant and responsible to look after their cattle.

Brig Kabango also revealed that the army has switched leadership of Local Defense Unit commanders in Papa Battalion in Lacek-Otoo barracks in Agago district and Romeo Battalion in Kitgum District to improve security.

He notes that the army has strengthened its security around the Uganda-South Sudan border points in Lamwo and Kitgum districts was pockets of armed men have invaded villages to steal cattle.

Brig Kabango cites that at least four people have been killed by security forces while in acts of stealing cattle.

Linos Ngompek, the Agago Resident District Commissioner, says the additional UPDF personnel will be deployed hotspot areas of Lapere central and South villages in Lapono Sub-county, Lira Kato, Paimol and Adilang sub-counties.

He also reiterated concerns that the majority of farmers in the areas where cattle theft is rampant at the moment don’t look after their animals, leaving them vulnerable to thugs.

On Friday last week, six livestock farmers in Lacwa East, Leladwong and Locum villages in Paimol Sub County sustained severe injuries after being shot with bows and arrows in a foiled cattle theft by Karamojong rustlers. They are still admitted at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo.

Relatedly, on Monday, a farmer identified as Willy Oyet a resident of Pakinyi village in Rudi village, Agoro Sub County was severely beaten and left for dead by suspected cattle thieves from South Sudan.

*******

URN