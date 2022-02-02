UPDF calls for harmony along W. Nile, DR Congo, S. Sudan border

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF 409 Brigade in West Nile has called for harmony between Uganda and the neighboring DR Congo and S. Sudan as it kicks off the 41st ‘Tarehe Sita’ week activities in the region.

Tarehe Sita marks the day National Resistance Army-NRA rebels launched an attack on Kabamba barracks as part of their military campaign against the Milton Obote-led government on February 6th, 1981.

Speaking during the launch of the Tarehe Sita week in Arua city on Tuesday, Jackson Kayanja, the 409 Brigade Commander said that there are pockets of insecurity relating to illegal guns, theft of animals, and border conflicts between Uganda, DR Congo, and S. Sudan which require the cooperation of the ‘Wanainchi’ to get rid of.

According to Kayanja, Yumbe, Koboko, Arua, Zombo, and Pakwach districts still present security challenges that require more vigilance among the locals and the security agencies in the region. He added that UPDF is determined to deal with the pockets of criminals along the border points so that there is peaceful interaction among people of the two countries bordering W. Nile.

Alice Akello, the Arua Resident City Commissioner has challenged the UPDF to keep its pro-people approach of problem-solving to maintain peace and security in the country.

Khemis Muzaidi, the Mayor of Arua City Central Division encouraged UPDF to stick to the Army Disciplinary Code as it works to maintain peace and security especially along the border with DR Congo and S. Sudan.

Currently, W. Nile is grappling with increased illicit trade, gun trafficking, and border conflicts. This year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations shall be held under the theme: “Retracing the Peoples Struggle for Peace and Security for a Modern Uganda”.

*****

URN